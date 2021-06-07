Lemon Crème Brûlée

Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 vanilla bean, seeded
- 2 teaspoons lemon extract
- ½ cup sugar, more for topping
- 10 egg yolks
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
- Adjust oven rack to center. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- In a saucepan, combine cream, vanilla bean seeds, lemon zest and salt and cook over low heat just until scalded, or small bubbles form around the edge. Add lemon extract.
- While cream is heating, in a large bowl, beat yolks and sugar together until light.
- Whisk in a ladle of scalded cream into egg mixture. Continue to temper the egg mixture with a few more ladles of cream, whisking vigorously each time. Pour tempered egg mixture into cream while whisking.
- Pour into eight 6-ounce ramekins. Place ramekins in a baking dish. Carefully place baking dish in oven and fill dish with boiling water halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 20 to 50 minutes, or until centers are barely set. Time will depend on oven temperature and size and thickness of ramekin.
- Cool completely in water bath. Remove, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours and up to three days.
- When ready to serve, top each custard with about a teaspoon of sugar in a thin layer. Using a kitchen torch melt and brown the sugar. Or place ramekins on a baking sheet in a broiler 2 to 3 inches from heat source until sugar melts and browns watching closely. Serve within one hour.