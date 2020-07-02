Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
4 eggs
4 eggs, yolks and whites separated
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1/2 cup lemon juice
2 teaspoons pure lemon extract
Pinch salt
Sliced lemon, for garnish
1 cup cold heavy whipping cream plus more for garnish
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
PREPARATION
In a large bowl beat cream, vanilla, and ¼ cup powdered sugar with a whisk until stiff peaks form. Chill.
In a large heat-proof bowl, whisk together the 4 whole eggs, 4 egg yolks, 1 cup sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, lemon extract and a pinch of salt. Place the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water or a double boiler. While stirring constantly with a wooden spoon cook for about 10 minutes until thick. Remove from heat and cool on the counter. When cool spread plastic wrap directly on the surface of the mixture. Refrigerate until completely chilled about 2 hours.
When lemon and egg mixture is cool, whisk the egg whites, cream of tartar, and a pinch of salt until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in 2 tablespoons sugar and whisk until stiff peaks form that are glossy.
Carefully fold the beaten whites into the cold lemon mixture. Then carefully fold the whipped cream into the mixture until color is uniform. Gently scoop or pipe into serving dishes and chill. Garnish with additional whipped cream, lemon slices and mint.
Note: Consumption of raw or undercooked eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness.