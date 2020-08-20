Lend A Hand Ministry stepped up with word, prayer and deed to help those folks from Bertie County in the wake of a tornado Aug. 4.
Spawned by Hurricane Isaias, a tornado ripped through a 10-mile stretch of southern Bertie, killing two and injuring at least 25. The twister completely destroyed 26 homes, left eight unsafe for occupancy and damaged more than 200, particularly on Morning and Woodard roads.
The Lend A Hand Ministry wants to everyone for their prayers and support during the Bertie County tornado drive which includes a special thanks to Reverend Bobby Riddick, Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch, Dr. Robert Earl and Chris Lane, Harry and Fran Taylor, Mayor Earnell Brown and Larree Cherry from the West Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association.
Lend A Hand Ministry consist Vanora Brothers, Connie Brothers, Shirley Manley, Dorothy Honeyblue, Rosa Riddick, Rachel Johnson and Sharon Savage.