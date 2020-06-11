I am a Black Woman.⠀⠀
I am the second Black woman of eighty two to serve as Miss North Carolina. I am a Black woman determined to continue rising despite the odds!
I am a Black woman who will not allow others to define who I am!
I am a Black woman who will always attempt to lift, encourage and inspire other women to reach their God given purpose.
I am a Black woman who is comfortable in her skin. I am a black woman who is confident and strong!
I am a Black woman who will continue to speak out against racial injustice in America!
With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive.
Let’s build each other up, instead of tearing each other down!
To all of my Black queens ... you are loved, you are beautiful and you are strong!
Alexandra Badgett serves as Miss North Carolina for 2019/20.