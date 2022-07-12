While we struggle to hold true to the ideals of democracy, Freedom House, an international group that promotes global democracy, says we are backsliding.
The U.S. has “slipped 11 points, and is now ranked below Argentina and Mongolia,” says Freedom House, citing dysfunctions in our policing and criminal justice system and growing disparities in wealth, economic opportunity, and political influence.
Problems like Fox News’ crazy conspiracy theories, Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government on Jan. 6, 2021, and complacency in the face of threats to democracy, lead to chaos and instability. Trump’s childish fits of pique and incitement of violence have unleashed a wave of aggression, particularly among young men of low accomplishment, bullies who use guns to feel powerful.
Frustration borne of a conviction that one deserves more from government causes anger and violence in any society. Ours is particularly vulnerable because of the freedoms we enjoy — to own weaponry, to speak openly, and to give opportunity to anyone willing to work for it.
But Donald Trump empowered a group of bullies and malcontents who call themselves patriots because they are willing to use violence to force their will. They began to follow Trump when he declared that “others” were responsible for their lack of accomplishment. Trump soothed their insecurities and absolved them of responsibility for their failure to achieve. Some can barely read and write, but they know how to shoot a gun. Trump focused on this group and fed their anxieties and anger. They became his attack dogs. He told them to go fight “for their country.” Instead, they fought their country.
But our society promotes those willing to do for themselves. Our heritage is one of working to achieve our personal goals. As a society we value personal achievement. We don’t value bullying and we don’t reward ignorance.
We see racism and hate expressed by Trump supporters who take their cue from Trump’s violent rhetoric, like “hang Mike Pence.” They feel empowered to act against any group they like to blame — Blacks in Buffalo, Hispanics in Uvalde, parade attendees in an upper-class community in Illinois.
It seems most pronounced in angry young men who think they deserve more respect than they are getting, or who want to make a name for themselves —fame or infamy. Trump promised this group respect and power, blaming their problems on Democrats and “Antifa.” They follow him because he absolves them of responsibility. He courted them because they are easily swayed.
Jennifer Rubin, writing for The Washington Post, says “Fraud, in GOP vernacular, refers to Republicans losing elections. But they’re OK with changing the rules to ensure the MAGA crowd stays in power.” The current Michigan primary for governor had five Republican candidates making substantial, apparently fraudulent, voting “mistakes.” The elections bureau identified 30 Republicans who submitted fraudulent petitions for at least 10 campaigns in Michigan. If there is fraud in our elections, it’s done by Republicans.
Dr. David Kessler’s book, “Capture: Unraveling the Mystery of Mental Suffering,” opines that the loss of the 2020 election was so psychologically shattering to Trump that he has to claim that the election was stolen because accepting that he lost would mean he’s a loser. And Donald Trump cannot be a loser.
So we are left with the conundrum: did Donald Trump really believe the election was stolen, or is that just his claim to protect himself against being called a loser and to create chaos in our politics? Persons in Trump’s orbit who have testified before the Jan. 6 committee have repeatedly said he knew he lost. That being the case, he could very well be criminally liable for obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, seditious conspiracy, and interfering with the lawful transfer of power. More and more, his guilt is on public display.
If Trump chooses to run for president again, it will only be to forestall criminal charges being brought against him in New York, Georgia and Washington, D.C.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.