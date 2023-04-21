Don’t Resist Arrest 101 teaches that when there is life to be had, use it and move on. Those who come and go in our community spreading discord are far gone.
Some want to “save some for the ‘big guy.’” That was not doable with qualified people like the great fellas I met at my office door early one morning just behind the Colonial Restaurant soon after I moved my meager office to Elizabeth City from Edenton.
Mac MacDougal and Mark Goss were newly assigned FBI agents to the city and they said they needed to follow up on a complaint from a Washington, D.C. couple who had said our sales people and I had discriminated against them.
Funny. It was just the usual unjust, DC political tactics we encountered from time to time. Mac and Mark were above and beyond the so-called normal federal, state and local employees. They were not the “save some for the Big Guy” type of Democrats of today we read so much about and that those in the far-left media won’t admit knowing about.
As for Mac and Mark, I’m reminded of Fredric March’s line, “Where do we find such people?,” in the movie, “The Bridges at Toko-Ri.” The movie is about a pilot, played by William Holden, who crashes while landing on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War.
FRANK HABIT
Edenton
Woman seeks help finding info about late mother
I am 70 years old and have never seen a picture of my mother, nor have I been able to find anything about her. She died in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Robinson Funeral Home transported her to Elizabeth City.
I was wondering if someone could help me find some information about her. Her name was Annie Robinson Grandy and she was 23 when she died sometime between July 1953 and July 1954.
I have been trying to track this down since I became an adult. I am now almost 70 years old and am still looking. Her mother’s name was Lizzie Robinson and the name of my paternal grandmother, who raised me, was Lucy Grandy.