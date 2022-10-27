...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Barber ignored what's worsened poverty: Dem policies
I read with interest an article in The Daily Advance in which the Rev. William Barber was encouraging the poor to vote for candidates who support particular poverty-ending policies. While I wholeheartedly agree with the premise of ending poverty, his arguments were flawed.
First, he cited the need for a $15 minimum wage. Simply doing the math to increase income does not factor in the behavioral effects of minimum wage increases: more self-checkouts, fewer employees, and higher prices. Good intentions do not yield good results. If the Rev. Barber was serious, he would have cited border policies as the main cause of wage suppression that pushes people into poverty.
Second, he argued that we need more access to health care. However, Medicaid expansion, which sounds noble, actually reduces access among the poor, who would now be competing with the 500,000 new able-bodied, childless employed recipients for the limited care options. A Medicaid card does not equal access. Blowing out the spending in this ineffective way further increases inflation, a tax on everyone which hurts the poor the most.
Over 70% of Americans polled by NBC say that the country is headed in the wrong direction. Key issues cited are the struggling economy, violent crime and inflation, which is up 5 points since August. Democratic policies which limit oil drilling, and wasteful congressional spending, have driven inflation and high gas prices.
To solve these crises, vote for candidates who support (in word and in voting record) fiscal responsibility, curbing illegal immigration, promoting energy independence and funding the police.
The Rev. Barber did not mention any of this issues. Of course he didn’t. If he did, he would have to admit the obvious: these kitchen table issues impacting all of us, but especially the poor, have worsened dramatically under the current Democratic leadership which controls all three branches of government.