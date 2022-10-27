I read with interest an article in The Daily Advance in which the Rev. William Barber was encouraging the poor to vote for candidates who support particular poverty-ending policies. While I wholeheartedly agree with the premise of ending poverty, his arguments were flawed.

First, he cited the need for a $15 minimum wage. Simply doing the math to increase income does not factor in the behavioral effects of minimum wage increases: more self-checkouts, fewer employees, and higher prices. Good intentions do not yield good results. If the Rev. Barber was serious, he would have cited border policies as the main cause of wage suppression that pushes people into poverty.