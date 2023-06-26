...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Letter: Don't blame city financial woes on Freeman
Regarding the story in your June 23 edition titled, “In letters, 20+ citizens ask LGC to ‘please take over’ finances, once again we have great concern emphasized while the downtown is booming. We’re running scared that somehow something will interfere with its prosperity!
Targeting the capabilities of City Manager Montre’ Freeman is once again completely asinine and unfair. He is more than capable and qualified to manage this city. City Finance Director Alicia Steward has her credentials as well.