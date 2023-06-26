Regarding the story in your June 23 edition titled, “In letters, 20+ citizens ask LGC to ‘please take over’ finances, once again we have great concern emphasized while the downtown is booming. We’re running scared that somehow something will interfere with its prosperity!

Targeting the capabilities of City Manager Montre’ Freeman is once again completely asinine and unfair. He is more than capable and qualified to manage this city. City Finance Director Alicia Steward has her credentials as well.