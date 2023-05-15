...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Historical echo of Battle of Verdun in battle for Bakmut
The Battle of Verdun fought during World War I was one of history’s most significant and protracted battles. Its grim legacy of devastation and staggering human loss have left an indelible mark on nations’ collective memory.
In Verdun, the German strategy aimed to “bleed the French white” by launching a massive offensive against the heavily fortified French lines. The Germans believed that by engaging the French in a battle of attrition, they could weaken their morale and deplete their resources. The prolonged battle placed immense strain on both sides, with the French determined to hold their ground at all costs.
Drawing a parallel to the Battle for Bakmut in Ukraine, the Russian forces have adopted a similar approach. They aim to exhaust and demoralize the Ukrainians by besieging and attacking vital strategic positions. By subjecting Ukrainian forces to a relentless assault and depleting their resources, the Russians hope to weaken the Ukrainians’ resolve and achieve their military objectives.
The Battle of Verdun was responsible for staggering loss of life. It is estimated that both the Germans and French suffered approximately 700,000 casualties, including killed, wounded, and missing soldiers. The intense and protracted fighting exacted a heavy toll on the physical and mental well-being of the troops involved. Verdun became synonymous with the horrors of trench warfare, with soldiers enduring relentless artillery barrages, poison gas attacks, and close-quarters combat.
Similarly, the Battle for Bakmut has seen a significant loss of life and has inflicted immense suffering on the Ukrainian population. The conflict has displaced thousands and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes. The long-lasting nature of the conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis, with civilians caught in the crossfire and facing dire consequences.
The Battle of Verdun held immense symbolic significance for both sides. The Germans aimed to break the French spirit and force them into submission, while the French sought to defend their homeland and prove their resilience. The battle became a testament to the determination and sacrifice of both nations, with Verdun emerging as a potent symbol of the French resistance and the human cost of war.
Similarly, the Battle for Bakmut holds significance beyond its immediate military objectives. It represents a larger struggle for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian people have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of aggression, and their struggle has galvanized international support for their cause. Like Verdun, Bakmut has become a symbol of resistance and the devastating impact of conflict on civilian populations.
Both the Battles of Verdun and Bakmut demonstrate both warfare’s destructive nature and the human spirit’s resilience. As the conflict in Bakmut continues, it is essential to remember the lessons of history and strive for a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of all parties involved. Only through dialogue and diplomacy can the cycle of violence be broken, and war wounds begin to heal.