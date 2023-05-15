The Battle of Verdun fought during World War I was one of history’s most significant and protracted battles. Its grim legacy of devastation and staggering human loss have left an indelible mark on nations’ collective memory.

In Verdun, the German strategy aimed to “bleed the French white” by launching a massive offensive against the heavily fortified French lines. The Germans believed that by engaging the French in a battle of attrition, they could weaken their morale and deplete their resources. The prolonged battle placed immense strain on both sides, with the French determined to hold their ground at all costs.