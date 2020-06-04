Dear Hertford Community,
We are all saddened by the loss of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers. The actions displayed on the widely surfaced video were cowardly, shocking, and difficult to watch. While the terminations were swift, I had hoped for a more responsive arrest.
We in the police department send our sympathies to the Floyd family, losing a child can never be truly empathized except for those who have lost a child. Especially when the death was due to an act of violence. We are truly sorry for their loss.
We want to ensure our citizens that your officers are working hard to maintain the high level of trust and service we currently share with all residents. I personally hold and expect staff to perform at a very high standard while serving our great community.
Your department has numerous checks and balances in place to ensure any questionable actions undertaken by an HPD Officer are thoroughly investigated. We have a comprehensive internal affairs program which investigates complaints against officers and historically, we have requested an outside agency to investigate certain allegations to ensure an independent review is completed.
We have internal quality control steps which are spontaneous. We review body worn camera footage, calls to residents we have interacted to ensure professional service, internal controls, and we ensure a review of the International Chiefs of Police Association’s Code of Ethics is undertaken by each officer and signed for documentation purposes.
All Use of Force incidents by any Hertford Officer is thoroughly investigated to ensure current best practices are utilized. Our Use of Force Policy has been updated to mirror nationally accredited procedures. Also, we train our officers to never engage in the type of forced restraint seen on the video. Officers are always required to call EMS when someone is complaining of injury or when force is used.
We support our community’s right to safely protest. We are sympathetic to your fears, worries, concerns, and hopes. We hear you! Like many others, we want to see an end to the violence which is counterproductive to the end goals of equality.
Unfortunately, the acts of a few can cause everyone to question the motives of all. So now is the time for all of us to come together. We know your trust is earned and we want to do all we can to ensure our officers are ethical, decent, fair, and compassionate.
So, if you have an encounter with a HPD Officer which is not professional, please email me at policechief@townofhertfordnc.com.
I want to hear from you.