Many Black and Indigenous community activists call the Inflation Reduction Act a poison pill.

This piece of legislation includes opening up 600 million acres of oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico; dedicates billions of dollars to unproven “false climate solutions” like so-called carbon capture and sequestration; extends the life of aging nuclear power plants; allows for increased mining of uranium and ties it to a commitment to ratify a separate, rubber-stamped American Petroleum Institute side deal that would deregulate landmark environmental laws, the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act.