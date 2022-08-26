Many Black and Indigenous community activists call the Inflation Reduction Act a poison pill.
This piece of legislation includes opening up 600 million acres of oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico; dedicates billions of dollars to unproven “false climate solutions” like so-called carbon capture and sequestration; extends the life of aging nuclear power plants; allows for increased mining of uranium and ties it to a commitment to ratify a separate, rubber-stamped American Petroleum Institute side deal that would deregulate landmark environmental laws, the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act.
How is that going to make our environment better? Black and Indigenous communities in the Gulf South will suffer most from this.
The administration’s solution to the economic crisis is to always borrow from the future. Whether it comes in the form of a rescue plan, an infrastructure bill, an inflation reduction act, it’s borrowed money, from a bankrupt Federal Reserve that will only add to the national debt which is already in the trillions of dollars.
There are easy solutions to inflation that our ruling elites intentionally ignore: price freezes; increased taxation on multimillionaires, billionaires and corporations; and reduced military spending.
We could have used this money to improve lives. But it didn’t happen.
People are constantly being squeezed for more while getting less in services or subsidies.
People borrow more just to live, creating a severe debt burden on future generations while enriching private finance, especially through increased interest rates.
The USA is a failed state. The administration no longer cares for the well-being of the people. It is engaged in vicious in-fighting for a bigger share of a shrinking pie, while all continue to pump money into a monstrous war machine.
This is not even happening along party lines. Behind the face of Congress hide five or six large monopolies: oil and mining industries; the finance, real estate and insurance industries; Big Tech and Silicon Valley; the military industrial complex; Big Pharma; and Big Agriculture.
They all use tools of social control that aim to divert and reduce popular resistance — the spy and surveillance networks, the “deep state,” the war department, a militarized police force, a corporate/state media propaganda machine, and faux-academia — while creating greater instability globally.
The biggest farce is the notion that we can change something just through electing the “right” people.