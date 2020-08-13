Maggie Williams is the 2020 recipient of the $1,000.00 NC State — Lewis Smith Agriculture Scholarship.
Lewis Smith served the community as the County Extension Director for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service for over thirty years. Following his retirement in December 2013, individuals from the local Farm Bureau Office, the Extension Office, the NC State Foundation, and local farmers formed a committee to establish an educational scholarship in his name.
To become eligible, a Perquimans County student must first become accepted into North Carolina State University, with an intent to major in agricultural studies.
Maggie and Lewis (along with their families) were honored on July 29 at the Perquimans Extension Staff Appreciation Picnic. Williams is the daughter of Jeff and Bonita Williams of Perquimans County and the granddaughter of (late) Billy and Hollis Williams of Tyner and Billy and Diane Barclift of Elizabeth City.
Williams will be the third generation to attend NCSU for agriculture, following in her dad and her granddad’s footprints. Granddaddy Billy Williams loved NCSU. Mr. Billy died last August following his battle with ALS. Even when he could not speak, he could scribble on his notepad “GO PACK!”
Lewis Smith said he was honored to stand with Williams as the 2020-2021 recipient.
“I know Mr. Billy would be so proud of her,” he said.
Coincidently, Williams’ grandfather was an active 4-Her on the state level gaining notoriety for his “peanut” talks during his time at NCSU.
When Williams was asked about her interest in Agriculture and her scholastic plans, she wrote, “This fall, I will be attending North Carolina State University. I am pursuing a double major of agronomy and biology. I selected these majors and decided to pursue my passions of agriculture and animals. Growing up on a farm has allowed me to realize my passion for agriculture and life sciences. Both my grandfather and father attended NC State for Agriculture and I am honored to carry on this legacy.
I have learned that the agricultural field is very diverse. In addition to agriculture, I love working with and being around animals. I have had many experiences with both agriculture and life science throughout my time in The Future Farmers of America Organization.
Currently, I am enrolled in Honors Veterinary Assisting. With this course, I am job shadowing a local veterinarian, Dr. Cooper, and I enjoy spending time learning about animals. Through this course, I have gained knowledge about the daily life of a veterinarian and the expectations required through schooling and building a career.
The information gained in my classes will help me develop a career that I love and I will be able to bring knowledge of best practices back to my community. It is my goal to go to college and learn of innovative practices in agriculture that will allow future generations to sustain our environment and the best techniques to run a veterinarian clinic.”
Williams’ mother Bonita added, “Maggie is thankful for her time in FFA and 4-H as it has given her leadership opportunities and the ability to pursue her interests. She has also been involved in many hands-on experiences through her animal science classes in high school. Maggie has amazing mentors in FFA and 4-H and is a proud member of both organizations.
I know Maggie will give back to her community one day in the same way that so many wonderful community members have helped her.”
Interested individuals can contact Perquimans County Extension Director Jewel Winslow at jewel_winslow@ncsu.edu for more information about this scholarship or NC State’s Agricultural Programs.