RALEIGH — The Local Government Commission could take control of a small Cumberland County town’s finances if its officials impede a probe by the State Auditor’s office into what the LGC is describing as “questionable financial activities.”
The LGC passed a resolution in a special meeting Monday, authorizing LGC Secretary Sharon Edmundson to take control of Spring Lake’s finances if conditions warrant it, an LGC press release states.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who chairs the LGC, said he felt the resolution was needed to “send the strongest possible message to the Spring Lake elected officials that the Fiscal Accountability Agreement they agreed to is serious.”
According to Folwell, Spring Lake officials entered into the agreement to meet its fiscal obligations under state law. Local governments are required to have an accounting system that shows liabilities, equities, revenues and expenditures. LGC staff determined Spring Lake’s systems don’t meet those criteria, he said.
Monday’s vote follows the LGC’s decision on June 22 to send a “notice of warning” to the town that the commission would assume control of the town’s finances if it “didn’t pass a responsible budget with reasonable expenditure and revenue estimates,” the LGC said. The vote followed an LGC discussion about the town’s potential budget deficits, “longstanding fiscal disarray and an investigation into missing money.”
Because of financial irregularities, Spring Lake’s town hall was closed to customers and employees were sent home on July 15 at the direction of State Auditor Beth Wood, though drive-up and drop box service remained available.
At the LGC’s June 22 meeting, Wood defended the new town manager, saying the town aldermen’s lack of leadership was the issue. She urged the LGC to assume statutory control of the town’s finances.
“We are in there investigating and looking for missing money. There’s a lot of things going on,” Wood said. “They’ve got a not-for-profit out there that some of them started, and it’s gotten them in a financial situation that’s just terrible.”
According to the LGC, Edmundson is authorized to take a number of actions, including impounding the town’s books and records, assuming control of the town’s finances, and overseeing and directing all its financial affairs.
Edmundson can take those actions if Spring Lake officials impede Wood’s investigation or withhold information from the commission.
“Any second spent trying to get between the work of the LGC, the Auditor’s Office and the team on the ground is a second that can never be spent on getting it right and keeping it right on behalf of taxpayers and getting Town Hall open again,” Folwell said.
The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen was scheduled to meet Monday night, the LGC said.