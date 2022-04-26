The Perquimans County Library will host an “Express Ourselves With Poetry” program at 5:30 p.m. Perquimans County High School students will read their poetry during the event.
SATURDAY
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale.
Spring Garden Show
The tenth annual Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, “Celebrate Gardening”, will be held at the Perquimans Country Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The annual sale is a fundraiser to support the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund.
PCHS senior prom
Perquimans County High School will host its senior prom at the high school from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m.
TUESDAY
Candidates forum
The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a candidates meet and greet and forum at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. The meeting and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m. Invited are candidates for state Senate, state House, Superior Court judge, district attorney, Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Perquimans County Board of Education, Perquimans sheriff and Perquimans clerk of court.
WEDNESDAY
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.