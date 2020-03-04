Shepard-Pruden Memorial will transform into a Wizarding World Saturday, March 7, as it hosts the second edition of its award-winning Harry Potter Extravaganza.
The activities will kick off Friday, March 6, as the Taylor Theater will host a free showing of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at 10:30 a.m. Children 10 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the library will host activities for people of all ages throughout the building on West Water Street, Edenton. Dressing in Harry Potter costumes is encouraged.
Activities include:
- Divination Math Magic with Professor Trelawney
- Be sorted into your house with the Sorting Hat!
- Potions with Professor McGonagall
- Magic Shows with Magician Gary Shelton
- “Care of Magical Creatures” with a special guest
- Quidditch
- House Sorting Craft and Bingo
- Invisibility Cloak Augmented Reality
- Wizard Dueling
- Face Painting
- Pin the Scar on Harry
- See Harry’s Bedroom Under the Stairs
- Sample Wizard Treats at Honeydukes
- Selfie Station with Harry, Ron, and Hermione
- Professor Dumbledore’s Scavenger Hunt and Collaboration Activity
- Moaning Myrtle, Fluffy, and the Chamber of Secrets will make an appearance
Last year, several hundred visitors attended the Harry Potter Extravaganza. The event included Commissioner Larry McLaughlin dressed as Hogwarts Head Master Albus Dumbledore, augmented reality books, a magic show, magic wand making, various games and an Golden Snitch hunt for toddlers.
Librarian Jennifer Finlay said the Friends of the Library and the library’s staff have been working on the event for several months. She thanked the friends and other members of the community for making the event possible.