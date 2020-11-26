Happyish Thanksgiving, all. As many of you know, each Thanksgiving I drive to Greenville, SC, to celebrate Thanksgiving with my parents. This year I cannot. This year, I also missed my parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. I missed my father’s 87th birthday and my mom’s birthday (but you can never reveal a lady’s age). I missed Easter with them and my mother’s ham loaf. This year there will be no Black Friday DVD shopping for the library that my mother and I enjoy so much.
2020 has been a very difficult year for many of us. Each one of us has a fundamental responsibility to protect our community. My main goal during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect everyone who comes into the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library from becoming infected with this potentially deadly disease. My co-workers and I have been rigorous to the point of off-putting in regard to sanitizing and enforcing our mask policy. We’re not doing this because we’re mean. We’re doing this to protect our community. The library does not want to be the place that a cluster of disease comes from.
Our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and staff at Vidant Chowan Hospital don’t need more stress in their lives. I know that wearing a handmade mask 8 hours a day at work is a pain. I can barely imagine what it is like for the folks at the hospital who have to wear medical grade equipment for longer periods of time. I worry about their levels of mental and physical exhaustion as they take care of the sick and fear becoming ill themselves.
I know the feeling of fear of spreading this virus to those who have become known as “our most vulnerable population” through the simple fact that the public library serves all facets of our community. I take a moment every day to stop and think about the folks who work every single day with our neighbors who are considered vulnerable and the sacrifices they’ve had to make this year.
As you are sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner with those who you may be able to share your holiday with – think of all these people who are literally sacrificing their lives and families to be able to be of service to their community. Wear a mask. It’s not that hard. I want to be able to see my family again.
NEW BOOKS
Picture Books
Pig the Slob – Aaron Blabey
Juvenile Fiction
Class Act – Jerry Craft
InvestiGators – John Patrick Green
Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Best Neighborhood Ever- Fran Manushkin
My Weirder-est School: Mrs. Bacon Is Fakin’ – Dan Guttman
The Puppy Place: Miki – Ellen Myles
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure – Jeff Kinney
Young Adult
Midnight Sun – Stefenie Meyer
Fiction
All That Glitters – Danielle Steel
Dark Tides – Philippa Gregory
Daylight – David Baldacci
Devolution – Max Brooks
Forever by Your Side – Tracie Peterson
Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven – Janet Evanovich
Hidden in Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer
Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton
The Law of Innocence – Michael Connelly
Love Your Life – Sophie Kinsella
The Noel Letters – Richard Paul Evans
One By One – Ruth Ware
Piece of My Heart – Mary Higgins Clark & Alafair Burke
Shadows in Time – Julie McElwain
Snapped – Alexa Martin
You Betrayed Me – Lisa Jackson
Large Print
An Appalachian Summer – Ann Gabhart
Carolina Breeze – Denise Hunter
Jingle All the Way – Debbie Macomber
No Rest for the Restless – R.W. Stone
The Return – Nicholas Sparks
Rising Fire – William W. Johnstone
Non Fiction
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents – Isabel Wilkerson
Dare to Lead – Brene Brown
Die With Zero – Bill Perkins
Didn’t See That Coming – Rachel Hollis
Think Like a Monk – Jay Shetty