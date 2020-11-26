Happyish Thanksgiving, all. As many of you know, each Thanksgiving I drive to Greenville, SC, to celebrate Thanksgiving with my parents. This year I cannot. This year, I also missed my parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. I missed my father’s 87th birthday and my mom’s birthday (but you can never reveal a lady’s age). I missed Easter with them and my mother’s ham loaf. This year there will be no Black Friday DVD shopping for the library that my mother and I enjoy so much.

2020 has been a very difficult year for many of us. Each one of us has a fundamental responsibility to protect our community. My main goal during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect everyone who comes into the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library from becoming infected with this potentially deadly disease. My co-workers and I have been rigorous to the point of off-putting in regard to sanitizing and enforcing our mask policy. We’re not doing this because we’re mean. We’re doing this to protect our community. The library does not want to be the place that a cluster of disease comes from.

Our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and staff at Vidant Chowan Hospital don’t need more stress in their lives. I know that wearing a handmade mask 8 hours a day at work is a pain. I can barely imagine what it is like for the folks at the hospital who have to wear medical grade equipment for longer periods of time. I worry about their levels of mental and physical exhaustion as they take care of the sick and fear becoming ill themselves.

I know the feeling of fear of spreading this virus to those who have become known as “our most vulnerable population” through the simple fact that the public library serves all facets of our community. I take a moment every day to stop and think about the folks who work every single day with our neighbors who are considered vulnerable and the sacrifices they’ve had to make this year.

As you are sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner with those who you may be able to share your holiday with – think of all these people who are literally sacrificing their lives and families to be able to be of service to their community. Wear a mask. It’s not that hard. I want to be able to see my family again.

NEW BOOKS

Picture Books

Pig the Slob – Aaron Blabey

Juvenile Fiction

Class Act – Jerry Craft

InvestiGators – John Patrick Green

Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Best Neighborhood Ever- Fran Manushkin

My Weirder-est School: Mrs. Bacon Is Fakin’ – Dan Guttman

The Puppy Place: Miki – Ellen Myles

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure – Jeff Kinney

Young Adult

Midnight Sun – Stefenie Meyer

Fiction

All That Glitters – Danielle Steel

Dark Tides – Philippa Gregory

Daylight – David Baldacci

Devolution – Max Brooks

Forever by Your Side – Tracie Peterson

Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven – Janet Evanovich

Hidden in Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer

Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton

The Law of Innocence – Michael Connelly

Love Your Life – Sophie Kinsella

The Noel Letters – Richard Paul Evans

One By One – Ruth Ware

Piece of My Heart – Mary Higgins Clark & Alafair Burke

Shadows in Time – Julie McElwain

Snapped – Alexa Martin

You Betrayed Me – Lisa Jackson

Large Print

An Appalachian Summer – Ann Gabhart

Carolina Breeze – Denise Hunter

Jingle All the Way – Debbie Macomber

No Rest for the Restless – R.W. Stone

The Return – Nicholas Sparks

Rising Fire – William W. Johnstone

Non Fiction

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents – Isabel Wilkerson

Dare to Lead – Brene Brown

Die With Zero – Bill Perkins

Didn’t See That Coming – Rachel Hollis

Think Like a Monk – Jay Shetty

Jennifer Finlay is the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.

