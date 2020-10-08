Editor’s note: The following is a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Farren Roper, a local pastor.
Mark 9 records a pivotal decision for Bible students. Jesus and His followers are up in the Galilean region, 100 miles or so from Jerusalem, and in Verse 31 He wants to teach them two things: one, that the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy requires the Messiah to die; and two, that the philosophy of leadership they must buy into is servant leadership.
Jesus’ followers never quit learning, but it’s not until well after the Lord’s death and resurrection that they grasp His ministry. However, right then, though they knew the Old Testament scriptures and knew Jesus was the Messiah, the idea of a Messiah being killed was unthinkable to them. This was partly due to their thinking of the Messiah as a physical being, not a spiritual one. They were thinking of a commander in chief, of someone who would rescue Israel from Roman domination with swords and battle array.
So Jesus said to them, guys let’s talk! To make a long story short, He told them He must die. He was the Messiah and the Old Testament Messiah must die to fulfill prophecy.
At this point, Jesus had spent about two years with his disciples, which means He had maybe a year left with them, probably less. He was approximately 32 years old; He had less than a year to live, less than a year to prepare these guys for the greatest work on earth, which was to continue what He started.
Have you ever considered what life is all about, especially church life? It is about finishing what Jesus started? We too, still want to spend our energies and resources giving man a chance at living forever.
What we do in the name of eternity is called ministry. Today, man’s ministry is to continue what Jesus started. It may look different and it will be somewhat different in task, but the message and the ministry objective will be the same as the Lord’s.
In Mark 9, Verse 33, when Jesus’ followers come back to Capernaum, He confronts them by asking: “Hey guys, what were you arguing about while we were on the road coming here?”
Now typically, when there has been an argument recorded involving Jesus, it was instigated by the scribes and pharisees. They always wanted to argue or engage in a dispute with Jesus to catch him in what they thought was a lie — though, of course, He never lied. But, this time, it was the disciples arguing among themselves.
It’s so sad that followers of our Lord would lower their standards and argue among themselves about such a high standard and way of life. It’s so sad that today’s followers of Jesus haven’t learned one of the lessons taught here.
In Verse 34, we find out what Jesus’ followers are arguing about. They’re arguing over who will be the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven, Jesus’ favorite subject! The followers are thinking of the Kingdom as a physical place. But they are so wrong; the Kingdom is a spiritual place. It is the reign and rule of God in a heart. It is not a government or a building, church or any other kind of thing; it is God controlling a heart. When Jesus talked about a Kingdom, He was talking about a Kingdom reigning in a heart. It’s that simple.
In Verse 35, Jesus, responding to this “great” debate among his followers, teaches them two things: greatness comes by putting others before yourself; and greatness comes by serving others.
In Verse 36, the Lord’s philosophy on greatness is personified by a child in the audience. Somebody might ask, “why did Jesus use a child?” I suppose my favorite of all commentaries is by William Hendriksen and his comments here are the best:“We never see any more of Jesus’ heart, than what is revealed here… this is the tenderness of His soul revealed.”
Perhaps the least expected object in the crowd, definitely not one of notoriety or substance, women and children were mere numbers in Jesus’ day. Jesus did more to elevate both of them than any leader or public figure before or after His time. But it is a surprise when He takes a child, sits him in front of those gathered, and says, “if you want to be great, be like this, imitate this child.”
Oh, how trusting a child is. A child’s trust is all about the object of their trust. Basically, someone they love is whom they put their trust in. Thus is the entrance exam into heaven, except one small difference: God will know those who have really trusted Him. He will know the difference between the counterfeit and the genuine faith.
Speaking of children, here is some data I found: 26,000 children will die today of starvation; 1,000 children will die of starvation will while we worship today; one in six children in America are hungry at this moment; and one in 45 children are homeless.
Can we put this into some kind of perspective? So, if Jesus’ followers argued for an hour about who would be the greatest, 1,000 children died.
If I were starting a church today, I would focus much of the ministry on the children. We did just that at our first church: children’s ministry was always the focus at the staff meeting. I wanted any new family moving into our area, who asked what church had a great child’s ministry, to call our church.
Now, in order for that to happen, you really had to be the best; otherwise, they would get disappointed and never darken your doors again. So we worked hard to develop a great children’s ministry. And I think we accomplished our objective.
How about this? Robbie Calhoun, the president of the Sweet Water State Park, which ran about 20 Little League games a day, called and begged me to tell my R.A and G.A boys and girls to please support his makeup schedule for rainout games. He had so many kids who told their coaches that they would not be there on Wednesday because it interfered with “church” night.
When is the last time you’ve heard a Little League president asking a pastor to ask children who are in the church R.A/G.A ministry to please support his makeup schedule? We did!
I’m not so naive to think one 30-minute sermon is going to change the world’s child care problem. But what if we could change the world for one child? What if we could affirm one child in some way?
What can we learn from this teaching moment the Lord had with His disciples? How can you and I refocus to make one child’s life better for no other reason than that’s what Jesus did?
I’ve thought about this text a lot. It sort of blindsides us. We’ve seen the environment the Lord ministered in; it wasn’t good. We’ve seen the scribes and pharisees come down from Jerusalem and start trouble over and over again. We’ve seen the miracles, the healings, the casting out of demons. We’ve seen men leave everything to follow Jesus. We’ve also seen them lose focus and argue about the trivial. Yet, as only the Master can, He takes a child, places him or her in front for the disciples and says, there is your example.
We have no clue who this child was, yet I bet he or she never forgot this moment. I bet the child told the story to their own children and grandchildren, especially their grandchildren.
How can we affirm a child today? It can be any child — our own, someone else’s, one that a missionary on TV told us about, one of the billion of others. What do we need to do to affirm one child?
We read that Jesus defended children. Interestingly enough, in Mark 10:14, He rebukes His disciples after they rebuked parents for bringing their children to Him.
I wonder could we as Christ’s followers do better at ministry by starting with the children? Oh, how easy it is to get caught up with lesser things.