NC Parks Christmas trees

Fort Macon State Park in Carteret County will collect natural Christmas trees this year for dune restoration.

 Photo courtesy NC Parks

From donating your natural, undecorated Christmas tree for dune restoration projects to dropping it off at a county convenience site to become mulch, there are options when it comes to disposing of a live tree after the holidays.

Fort Macon State Park has relied on natural Christmas trees to help stabilize its dunes since the mid-1960s. Unfortunately, donations have been lower in recent years, Park Ranger Benjamin Fleming said in an interview.