Local Board Member Appointed to NCSBA Legislative Committee

The North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) has named Perquimans County Schools Board Member Matt Peeler an at-large member of the NCSBA Legislative Committee.
“These individuals will do the work that leads to the adoption of the association’s legislative agenda,” remarked NCSBA President Brenda Stephens, Orange County. “They will help us design a survey to gather information from our members and then develop a draft agenda for adoption at the 2020 meeting of NCSBA’s delegate assembly.”
In addition to the agenda, committee members will review ongoing legislative activity and provide guidance to the Board of Directors on legislative matters.
This year’s legislative committee is comprised of a subset of the NCSBA Board of Directors, the eight district presidents, and ten at-large school board members that were nominated by their school board and appointed by the NCSBA president.
The committee will meet later this year, and its members will serve a two-year term.
NCSBA was established in 1937 as an advocate for public school education. Its mission is to provide leadership and services that enable local boards of education to govern effectively.