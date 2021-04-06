The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will hold a budget work session via Zoom today at 5 p.m. To access the meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings via livestream Monday, April 19, at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. Livestream both meetings at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit a question to the board for the April 26 meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its annual retreat at College of The Albemarle in Building B, Rooms 206-207, Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 8 a.m. The retreat will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.