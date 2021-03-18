The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School today. An open session will begin at 6 p.m. and a closed session will follow. To watch the open session, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. View the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting public comments for the regular meeting is 2 p.m. on Monday.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session Monday at 5:30 p.m. The council’s regular session is at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the Currituck Board of Education at the county Cooperative Extension center at 120 Community Way, Barco, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board Consortium will meet virtually via Zoom Wednesday at 5 p.m. Contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org for info on joining the meeting.