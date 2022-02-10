TODAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Shop on Seldon Street at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Kevin Musorofiti of the Aviation Logistics Center’s Support Equipment Product Line will be the speaker.
Night of the Arts
College of The Albemarle’s Writing and Literature Club will celebrate local artists with a “Night of the Arts” event in the COA Performing Arts Center lobby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. Pizza and cake will be available for a $5 donation. Complete a hands-on craft for a $2 donation.
SATURDAY
2nd Saturday Science
Port Discover will host its Second Saturday Science program at 611 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Budd to visit area
U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd, R-N.C., a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, will visit the area on Saturday. He will visit Captain Bob’s restaurant in Hertford at 10 a.m., Pier 17 in Elizabeth City at noon, BJ’s Carolina Cafe in Jarvisburg at 2:30 p.m. and Sandtrap Tavern in Kitty Hawk at 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host turkey shoots at its club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, Sunday and Sunday, Feb. 20, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 to $7 to win turkeys, hams. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
Museum exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open its exhibit, “NASA’s Human Computers.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, will be the speaker.
Alzheimer support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
TUESDAY
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Chamber Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch program at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, at noon.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program at noon featuring author Clark Twiddy and Ernie Bowden, who will recount his tales of growing up on the Outer Banks. The program will be available in person and via Zoom. Register through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chop meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session at the Barco Library in Currituck from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicarefeburary2022.eventbrite.com. Call: 252-232-2261.
‘Letters to Juliet’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host “Letters to Juliet” at 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
Library book sale
The Pasquotank Library will host the Friends of the Library Book Sale on Friday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
Somerset lecture
Kiana Fakette will give a Zoom lecture on the “Anthropology of Adornment and Identity at Somerset Place” for the Somerset Place Black History Month Lecture Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Register before Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. Cost is $2. Register by email at somerset@ncdcr.gov, or call 252-797-4560.
Perquimans museum
The Perquimans County History Museum will open at 104 Dobbs St., Hertford, Saturday, Feb. 19. A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden Middle School Monday, Jan. 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County Governmental Complex Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank GOP
Pasquotank Republican voters will organize precincts for the upcoming election at Journey Church, 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 252-333-4850.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at JP Knapp Early College in Currituck Monday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Currituck expo, job fair
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Business, Home & Outdoor Living Expo & Job Fair presented by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at Currituck County High School Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom March 14, 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. After an introduction to boating, students will learn about boating laws, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies, trailering a boat and sports and boating. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. All classes taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructors. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.