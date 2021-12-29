FRIDAY
City trash pickup
Because of the New Year’s Day holiday, trash and recycling pickup will be Monday. Have cans out by 8 a.m.
Evening with Phantom
Arts of the Albemarle will host “An Evening with the Phantom” featuring Randal Keith at the Maguire Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature dessert and a champagne toast as well as a meet-and-greet with Keith. Seating is very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at www.ArtsAoA.org under “Events.”
VFW New Year’s Eve
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Moose New Year’s Eve
Little Dickie and the Misfits will be performing at the Moose Club in Elizabeth City at 9 p.m. A meal of chicken and barbecue will be served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $20. Bring your own beverage, setups and beer can be purchased on site. For tickets, call 252-619-0245.
SATURDAY
Christmas Lights
The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood driver
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Elizabeth City Shrine Club in Camden from noon to 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
UPCOMING
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will hold a Snowman Block Craft event Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. Game Day will also be held at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the South Mills Ruritan Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Welcome to Medicare event at the Moyock Library on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicare january2022.eventbrite.com. or call 252-232-2261.
Grief Share
The next 13-week Grief Share program will begin at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grief Share is designed to help persons who’ve lost a loved one with their grieving process. Carol Squires is the facilitator and the cost is $15, which pays for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will hold a chili cookoff Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. Registration required.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio and how it was once the center for family entertainment Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation community center in Hertford, Thursday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Calendar Girls” Thursday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 24, at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.