TODAY

Camden Democrats

The Camden County Democratic Party will hold its county convention at the Camden County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Superior Court Judge Eula Reid will be the speaker.

Perquimans Dems

Perquimans County Democrats will hold their annual county convention at the Perquimans Courthouse at 10:30 a.m.

Hooray for Hollywood

Arts of the Albemarle will host its “Hooray for Hollywood Gala” at 6 p.m. The event will include a gourmet dinner, complimentary wine and beer, dancing to the Top Hats Orchestra, and two auctions. Individual tickets are $125, bistro tables for two are $150, reserved tables for 8 are $1,000, and corporate tables are $,250. Tickets are available online at artsaoa.org.

Little Dickie’s Misfits

Little Dickie’s Misfits will perform at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford at 7 p.m.

Vietnam vets event

American Legion Post 126 in Hertford will host an open house and picnic marking the 50th anniversary of the end to the Vietnam War and honoring those who served during the war at 111 West Academy St., Hertford, from noon until 3 p.m.

MONDAY

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will hold a club assembly at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m.

Computer classes

The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday; Facebook on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday; and email on Thursday.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Library kids programs

The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday and a “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Historic Hertford

Historic Hertford will host its Volunteers of the Year ceremony honoring Leary Winslow, Lyl Brown and Patrick Votava at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford at 10:30 a.m.

THURSDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PAL gallery reopens

The Perquimans Arts League will hold its Reopening Redux Reception to celebrate the reopening of its gallery at 114 N. Church St., Hertford, at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Skin Goals Local

Skin Goals Local will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Elizabeth City, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

First Friday

First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

UPCOMING

Quilt Lovers

Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Saturday, April 2, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.

Easter Bunny Craft

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter Bunny Craft event Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.

Knights’ fish fry

The Knights of Columbus will hold a takeout-only fish fry at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on April 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate.

Kindergarten signups

The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.

Easter cookout

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter cookout Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.

‘Jungle Cruise’

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

Cause for Paws walk

A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.

Paddle for Border

The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.