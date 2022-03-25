TODAY
Camden Democrats
The Camden County Democratic Party will hold its county convention at the Camden County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Superior Court Judge Eula Reid will be the speaker.
Perquimans Dems
Perquimans County Democrats will hold their annual county convention at the Perquimans Courthouse at 10:30 a.m.
Hooray for Hollywood
Arts of the Albemarle will host its “Hooray for Hollywood Gala” at 6 p.m. The event will include a gourmet dinner, complimentary wine and beer, dancing to the Top Hats Orchestra, and two auctions. Individual tickets are $125, bistro tables for two are $150, reserved tables for 8 are $1,000, and corporate tables are $,250. Tickets are available online at artsaoa.org.
Little Dickie’s Misfits
Little Dickie’s Misfits will perform at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford at 7 p.m.
Vietnam vets event
American Legion Post 126 in Hertford will host an open house and picnic marking the 50th anniversary of the end to the Vietnam War and honoring those who served during the war at 111 West Academy St., Hertford, from noon until 3 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will hold a club assembly at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday; Facebook on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday; and email on Thursday.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday and a “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Historic Hertford
Historic Hertford will host its Volunteers of the Year ceremony honoring Leary Winslow, Lyl Brown and Patrick Votava at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford at 10:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PAL gallery reopens
The Perquimans Arts League will hold its Reopening Redux Reception to celebrate the reopening of its gallery at 114 N. Church St., Hertford, at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Skin Goals Local
Skin Goals Local will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Elizabeth City, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
First Friday
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Saturday, April 2, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
Easter Bunny Craft
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter Bunny Craft event Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Knights’ fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will hold a takeout-only fish fry at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on April 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Easter cookout
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter cookout Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.