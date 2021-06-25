The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at the ECPPS administrative offices Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting questions for the meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall for a work session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a board meeting at the central office Tuesday at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton ARHS Boardroom at ARHS in Elizabeth City Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. A closed session to discuss personnel and economic development will precede the meeting at 5:30 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, has been canceled. The board will meet in the board meeting room of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m.