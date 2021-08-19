The Board of Education for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will meet in the multi-purpose room at Northside Elementary School in Elizabeth City Monday at 6 p.m. Face coverings are required to attend. Persons wishing to make a comment may sign in before the meeting. Comments may also be submitted online to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday. Meetings will also be livestreamd at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room at the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 7 p.m.