The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road Monday at 7 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting may be submitted to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Boardroom at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Attendance may be in person or by Zoom. For access, call (252) 338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. Visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will host a test of its new elections equipment in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 3 at 9 a.m. Join the meeting by phone at 1-415-655-0001, access code 182 976 4463.