The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services' clinic schedule for the coming week:

MONDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, telepsychiatry p.m.

• Perquimans: General

•  Chowan: General, WIC

• Camden: Primary care a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health

•  Currituck: Primary care p.m., general, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.m.

TUESDAY

• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO

• Perquimans: General, DEPO a.m.

• Camden: Behavioral health

• Chowan: Primary care a.m., general, WIC

• Currituck: Primary care, DEPO p.m., adult health a.m., general, WIC

WEDNESDAY

• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health p.m.

• Perquimans: General, WIC, behavioral health

• Chowan: General, behavioral health, DEPO p.m.

• Currituck: Primary care, general

THURSDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

• Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, general p.m.

• Currituck: Primary care, general, behavioral health, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, behavioral health, general, child health all day, primary care a.m., new prenatal

• Perquimans: General, WIC all day

• Chowan: General

• Currituck: Primary care, general