The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services' clinic schedule for the coming week:
MONDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, telepsychiatry p.m.
• Perquimans: General
• Chowan: General, WIC
• Camden: Primary care a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health
• Currituck: Primary care p.m., general, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.m.
TUESDAY
• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO
• Perquimans: General, DEPO a.m.
• Camden: Behavioral health
• Chowan: Primary care a.m., general, WIC
• Currituck: Primary care, DEPO p.m., adult health a.m., general, WIC
WEDNESDAY
• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health p.m.
• Perquimans: General, WIC, behavioral health
• Chowan: General, behavioral health, DEPO p.m.
• Currituck: Primary care, general
THURSDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
• Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, general p.m.
• Currituck: Primary care, general, behavioral health, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, behavioral health, general, child health all day, primary care a.m., new prenatal
• Perquimans: General, WIC all day
• Chowan: General
• Currituck: Primary care, general