Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.