The following it this week's clinic schedule for Albemarle Regional Health Services:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, TelePsychiatry p.m.

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Primary care a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health

Currituck: Primary care p.m., General, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) a.m.

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, Depo-Provera

Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera a.m.

Camden: General all day, behavioral health

Chowan: Primary care a.m., beneral, WIC

Currituck: Adult health a.m., general, WIC, Depo-Provera p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health

Perquimans: General, WIC, behavioral health

Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-Provera

Currituck: General

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowan: General, new prenatal a.m.

Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General, behavioral health

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., general, child health all day, behavioral health, new prenatal

Perquimans: General, WIC all day

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

