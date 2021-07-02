The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ upcoming clinic schedule for the week of July 5-9:

MONDAY

• Closed for July 4th holiday

TUESDAY

• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry, behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injections)

• Perquimans: General

• Chowan: Primary care all day

• Camden: WIC, behavioral health

• Currituck: Primary care, general, DEPO a.m., new prenatal p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health

• Chowan: General, behavioral health, DEPO a.m.

Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, DEPO p.m., Behavioral health

Currituck: Primary care, general, WIC

THURSDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Perquimans: Primary care all day, behavioral health, immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Chowan: General, new prenatal a.m.

• Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Currituck: Primary care, general, behavioral health.

FRIDAY

• Pasquotank: Adult health all day, general, pediatric primary care, behavioral health, primary care all day, new prenatal

• Perquimans: General

• Chowan: General

• Currituck: Primary care, general

• Camden: General