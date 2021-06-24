The following are health clinics scheduled by Albemarle Regional Health Services for the week of June 28-July 2:

MONDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, telepsychiatry p.m.

• Perquimans: General

• Chowan: General, WIC

• Camden: Primary care a.m., Depo (contraceptive injections) p.m., behavioral health

Currituck: Primary care p.m., general

TUESDAY

• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., Depo

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

WEDNESDAY

• Pasquotank: General

• Perquimans: General

• Chowan: General

• Currituck: General

THURSDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Perquimans: Pediatric primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m.

Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: Primary care, general, behavioral health, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, behavioral health, child health all day, general, primary care a.m., new prenatal

• Perquimans: General, WIC all day

Chowan: General

Currituck: Primary care, general, WIC a.m.