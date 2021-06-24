The following are health clinics scheduled by Albemarle Regional Health Services for the week of June 28-July 2:
MONDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, telepsychiatry p.m.
• Perquimans: General
• Chowan: General, WIC
• Camden: Primary care a.m., Depo (contraceptive injections) p.m., behavioral health
Currituck: Primary care p.m., general
TUESDAY
• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., Depo
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
WEDNESDAY
• Pasquotank: General
• Perquimans: General
• Chowan: General
• Currituck: General
THURSDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Pediatric primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m.
Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: Primary care, general, behavioral health, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, behavioral health, child health all day, general, primary care a.m., new prenatal
• Perquimans: General, WIC all day
Chowan: General
Currituck: Primary care, general, WIC a.m.