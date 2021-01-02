Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High around 65F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.