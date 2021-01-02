The following are area clinics Albemarle Regional Health Services plans to hold this week:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m. general, behavioral health, TelePsychiatry

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Depo-provera (contraceptive injection) p.m., behavioral health

Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, behavioral health, Depo-provera, TelePsychiatry

Perquimans: General

Chowan: Primary care all day

Camden: WIC, behavioral health

Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., Depo-provera a.m.

WEDENSDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health

Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-provera a.m.

Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, Depo-provera p.m., behavioral health

Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m.

Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General, child health a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Adult health all day, general, pediatric primary care, primary care all day, new prenatal, behavioral health a.m.

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

Camden: General