The following are area clinics Albemarle Regional Health Services plans to hold this week:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m. general, behavioral health, TelePsychiatry
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: Depo-provera (contraceptive injection) p.m., behavioral health
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, behavioral health, Depo-provera, TelePsychiatry
Perquimans: General
Chowan: Primary care all day
Camden: WIC, behavioral health
Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., Depo-provera a.m.
WEDENSDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health
Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-provera a.m.
Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, Depo-provera p.m., behavioral health
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m.
Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General, child health a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Adult health all day, general, pediatric primary care, primary care all day, new prenatal, behavioral health a.m.
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
Camden: General