Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold the following health clinics the week of June 21-25:
MONDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, telepsychiatry p.m.
• Perquimans: General
• Chowan: General, WIC
• Camden: DEPO (contraceptive injection) p.m., behavioral health
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection)
• Perquimans: General, DEPO (contraceptive injunction) a.m.
• Chowan: Primary care a.m.
• Currituck: General, WIC, DEPO (contraceptive injunction) p.m.
• Camden: Adult health a.m., behavioral health
WEDNESDAY
• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health
• Perquimans: General, WIC, behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.
• Chowan: General, behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection) p.m.
• Currituck: General
THURSDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Chowan: General, new prenatal p.m.
• Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., immunizations 5 to 7 p.m.
• Currituck: General, behavioral health
FRIDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
• Perquimans: General, adult health a.m.
• Chowan: General, adult health p.m.
• Camden: General, WIC all day
• Currituck: General