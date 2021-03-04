TODAY
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host first-dose clinics at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. The Gates clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted. The Elizabeth City clinic will be open those same morning hours but from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host first- and second-dose clinics from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bertie County High School at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor, and Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. Four-hundred first doses will be available at the Bertie clinic while 200 first doses will be available at the Perquimans clinic. The second doses will be available to those who received their first dose on or before Feb. 5.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5, $3 for kids younger than 10. Because of limited seating, most plates will be to-go. Masks required.
Tax return service
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Service will be offered to area residents who earn less than $57,000 annually in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting today. Appointments are available Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call: 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden at 1 p.m. The cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Moyock Fire Department in Moyock from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Syd Hill of the National Sojourners group will be the speaker. Members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Food Bank of the Albemarle.
WEDNESDAY
Med Instead of Meds
The Currituck Center of Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Med Instead of Meds” six-week program on healthy eating at noon. Register at https://medinsteadofmeds21.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Forest Park Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP will meet via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stir fry with rice meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on getting yourself work-ready at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Harbinger Center
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and the OBX Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting celebration at 11 a.m. to mark the opening of The Harbinger Center Professional and Business Office Suites at 8845 Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor. Social distancing and masking regulations will be followed. Contact: Lilias Morrison at (252)202-7743.
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Juvenile Justice
The Pasquotank County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is accepting applications for $162,280 the council has to distribute to county programs serving delinquent and at-risk youth for 2021-22. Use of JCPC funds requires a 10% local match. Complete online application at https://bit.ly/2RC22Js by March 5. Contact: Tonya Johnson at 252-333-2716.
St. Patrick’s traditions
Museum of the Albemarle will make packets on Saint Patrick’s Day traditions available to parents and teachers in March. Packets, which will include facts describing the traditions and why the day is celebrated, can be picked up at the museum through Wednesday, March 17. To reserve a packet, call 335-1453 or email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Underground Railroad
Museum of the Albemarle will post the film, “The Underground Railroad in Northeast North Carolina” on its YouTube Channel all this month as a part of the museum’s programming for Black History Month.
Housing survey
Elizabeth City residents are invited to fill out a short Fair Housing survey via SurveyMonkey. The web link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVPHBM9. A print version of the survey will also be mailed out to city utility customers in their utility bills over the next month. Residents are asked not to complete the paper survey if they take it online. The survey will be open until March 19. Contact: 337-6861 or email Jon Hawley at jhawley@cityofec.com.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Edenton, Tuesday, March 16, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City Wednesday, March 17, from noon to 5 p.m.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on job searches for veterans, Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its virtual History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, March 17, at noon. Dr. Scott Stripling, of the Bible Seminary in Katy, Houston, Texas, and director of excavations for the Associates for Biblical Research at Khirbet el-Maqatir and Shiloh, Israel, will be the speaker. He will discuss how Shiloh became the site where Israelites first set up a tabernacle for worshiping God. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a Zoom link.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on interviewing tips and techniques and how to interview online and in person, Thursday, March 18, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club, Thursday, March 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, Monday, March 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A second drive will be at Grandy Community Church in Grandy from noon to 5 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive sponsored by the Elizabeth City Police Department at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, Wednesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on how social media can hamper your job search, Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, Thursday, March 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club, Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich or salad meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on winning networking tips, Wednesday, March 31, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Fun in the Garden
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the “Fun in the Garden” workshop for youth ages 5-7 on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children will learn how to plant flowers in a pot that they can take home. Registration fee is $15 and space is limited. Register by March 19 through Eventbrite at https://2021funinthegarden.eventbrite.com.
Fire Up Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponicsrack.eventbrite.com.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.