The following are upcoming clinics offered by Albemarle Regional Health Services:
MONDAY
Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
TUESDAY
• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Perquimans: General
Camden: Behavioral health
Chowan: Primary care all day, WIC
Currituck: New prenatal a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health
Perquimans: Child health a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m., behavioral health
Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-Provera a.m.
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care AM, new prenatal p.m.
Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, general p.m.
Currituck: General, child health p.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, new prenatal, behavioral health a.m.
Perquimans: General, adult health
Chowan: General, adult health
Camden: General, WIC All Day
Currituck: General