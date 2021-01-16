The following are upcoming clinics offered by Albemarle Regional Health Services:

MONDAY

Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

TUESDAY

• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)

Perquimans: General

Camden: Behavioral health

Chowan: Primary care all day, WIC

Currituck: New prenatal a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health

Perquimans: Child health a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m., behavioral health

Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-Provera a.m.

Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care AM, new prenatal p.m.

Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, general p.m.

Currituck: General, child health p.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, new prenatal, behavioral health a.m.

Perquimans: General, adult health

Chowan: General, adult health

Camden: General, WIC All Day

Currituck: General

