TODAY
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Panda Bear Storytime program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cabbage rolls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Computer class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Word I computer class at 4 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
THURSDAY
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will hold a Snowman Block Craft event at 10 a.m. Game Day will also be held at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the South Mills Ruritan Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Computer class
The Pasquotank Library will host a computer class on Gmail at 4 p.m. Contact: 335-7536.
FRIDAY
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
River Cube Project
Museum of the Albemarle will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the opening of Christina Lorena Weisner and Matt Keene’s River Cube Project, Neuse River, North Carolina 2019-2022. The project explores the Neuse River as an environment created and influenced by relationships between nature, people, and technology.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost for adults is $6, $3 for kids younger than 3.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a one-on-one computer help class from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
VFW fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060’s Auxiliary will host a fried chicken meal fundraiser starting at noon. Plates are $10.
Women's Aglow
Sandra Powers will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City chapter of Women's Aglow Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Register at agloweclight@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoots
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host turkey shoots at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, Sunday and again on Dec. 16, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 to $7. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a computer class on Excel 2 at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Winter Mittens program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3-5 with an adult.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Welcome to Medicare event at the Moyock Library from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicare january2022.eventbrite.com. or call 252-232-2261.
Grief Share
The next 13-week Grief Share program will begin at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grief Share is designed to help persons who’ve lost a loved one with their grieving process. Carol Squires is the facilitator and the cost is $15, which pays for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will hold a chili cookoff at 11 a.m. Registration required.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a one-on-one computer help class at 4 p.m.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
UPCOMING
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Walk Like a Penguin program Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pot roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 12, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7:15 p.m.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation community center in Hertford, Thursday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a computer help class on Word 2 Thursday, Jan. 13; a class on Facebook Friday, Jan. 14; a Gmail class Tuesday, Jan. 18; a Word I class, Thursday, Jan. 20; and a one-on-one computer class Friday, Jan. 21. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Alice, an opera
Performances of “Alice, An Operatic Wonderland” will be held at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Silly Penguins class Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” class Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken and dumplings meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 19, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Calendar Girls” Thursday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Meal planning
The Currituck Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host a workshop on batch cooking, freezing and preparing meals ahead Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. The in-person class fee is $15. Register at https://currituckmakeaheadmeals.eventbrite.com.
Guardians of the Land
Museum of the Albemarle will host an exhibit opening for the “Guardians of the Land” Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 24, at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Winter Fun class Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Where Are My Mittens” class Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
Family Bingo Night
Family Bingo Night will be held at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.