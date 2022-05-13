TODAY
One-stop voting
One-stop voting concludes today at area board of election offices. Check county websites for times.
‘Little Mermaid Jr.’
Arts of the Albemarle’s Center Players will host performances of “Little Mermaid Jr” today at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, $55 for a four family pack. Visit: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=125424/.
Carolina Moon Theater
The Carolina Moon Theater will present performances of “The Wild Women of Windale,” today at 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available online at Carolinamoontheater.org.
Postal food drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers will host its Stamp Out Hunger drive. Leave a bag of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and your mail carrier will pick it up. Food Bank of the Albemarle will also have a truck parked at the Elizabeth City Post Office from noon to 3 p.m. to accept donations.
MONDAY
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Retired Judge J.C. Cole will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Primary election
Republican and Democratic primaries are being held in area counties. Also, Elizabeth City and Edenton are holding municipal elections and Perquimans County is holding a school board election. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the early history of what became known as P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page to attend the lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck Governmental Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Flower pot craft
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Flower Pot Craft program at 10 a.m. A $3 donation is suggested.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Wednesday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Potato Festival
The N.C. Potato Festival will be held along the Elizabeth City waterfront Friday through Sunday, May 20-22. Hours will be 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 20; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 21; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 22.
Easels in Gardens
The Cupola House Association will host its Easels in the Gardens event in the Cupola House gardens Friday and Saturday, May 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A garden party and art sale will be May 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and $40 the day of the event. For tickets, visit the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center or call 252-482-7800 or visit www.cupolahouse.org.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://ncwildlife-org.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ULIH9kEKQ2S5iymgDrCDhg/.
Memorial Day
Camden County will host a Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
History for Lunch
Dr. Donald Bowling, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, will discuss the past, present and future of the hospital during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, June 1, at noon. Register at the museum's Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Pesticide collection
The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pesticide Collection Day at the 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Conact: Alton Wood at 252-338-3954.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter Tuesday, June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county's landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum's Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.