Women’s Aglow
Letitia Evans will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Chapter of Women’s Aglow meeting today at 10 a.m. at St Phillip’s Chapel at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, Elizabeth City.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host an open mic singspiration at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. Local singers welcome. Masks are optional.
Rally for Wooten
A rally offering support for Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be held at Elizabeth City Baptist Church at 616 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wooten is scheduled to speak at the event.
Community Unity
A Unity in the Community event will be held at Holy Trinity Community Church Sunday at 2 p.m. The event will include free food and school supplies. Several community speakers will also address those in attendance.
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church starting Aug. 31 for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.