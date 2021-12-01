The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 8:30 a.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School Monday. A closed session is at 9 a.m., followed by an open session at 9:30 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet at the DSS office at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The meeting will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. To make a comment at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day.