The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet at the DSS building at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and the regular board meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School Monday at 9 a.m. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 8:30 a.m. The commissioners will then hold a joint meeting with the Camden Board of Education in the auditorium at Camden Middle School at 11:45 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold an organizational meeting via livestream Monday at 4 p.m. A board will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. The board will then resume the open session at Pasquotank Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Email comments for the Dec. 14 session to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of the AE Building on the COA-Elizabeth City campus, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.