The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday. A closed session will be held at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department to receive comments on the quality, quantity, and readiness of water available to the public by the South Mills Water Association Water District, Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom at the Pasquotank Health Department in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.