The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.