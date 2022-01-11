The Currituck Board of Education will hold a special virtual session on Thursday at 1 p.m. to review the procedures of the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit. The meeting will be broadcast via YouTube at https://youtu.be/S_J5R9Ai8gg/.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Appointments Committee will meet afterward.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet for committee meetings in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.