The Camden County Board of Education will hold a special meeting in the Camden County High School media center today at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Sept. 9. The closed session starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom Camden Courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., to discuss personnel. The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting via Zoom, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.