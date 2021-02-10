The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually Thursday at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the meeting, call 252-619-3305.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold virtual committee meetings Monday at 3 p.m. Access the meetings via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the board’s boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting may be submitted to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.