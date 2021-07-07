The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School today at 6:30 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS office in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners' Utility Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board's Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and the board's regular board meeting follows at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, July 15, at 6 p.m. For access information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The board will meet in the board meeting room of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross Auditorium on Tuesday, July 20, at noon. The new Board of Elections for 2021-22 will be sworn in.
