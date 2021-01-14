The N.C. Department of Transportation will give the East Alliance in Greenville an update today on each segment of the I-87 corridor project and what needs to be done to complete it. For information, text or call Vann Rogerson at (252) 916-2562.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session today at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, via Zoom, Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. For access info, email astallings@accog.org.