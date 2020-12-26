The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:
MONDAY
• Center is closed
TUESDAY
• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Facility is closed
Upcoming craft activities for January:
• Snowman Hot Chocolate Craft: Thursday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Valentine’s Day card craft: Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.
The following is the schedule of events for the Chowan Senior Center
MONDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Yoga; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon.
• Walk with Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Line dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Senior bowling won’t be held
• Advanced Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
•Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interval step: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Arthritis class: 10:15 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon.
• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Zumba : 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Chilates: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon
• Walk with Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Crochet class: 9 a.m. to noon
• New Year’s Day holiday lunch pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• No swimming
• Advance pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Your Choice: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Arthritis Class: 10:15 a.m.
Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon
Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.