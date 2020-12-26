The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:

MONDAY

• Center is closed

TUESDAY

• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Facility is closed

Upcoming craft activities for January:

• Snowman Hot Chocolate Craft: Thursday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Valentine’s Day card craft: Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.

The following is the schedule of events for the Chowan Senior Center

MONDAY

• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Yoga; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon.

• Walk with Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Line dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Senior bowling won’t be held

• Advanced Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

•Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interval step: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Arthritis class: 10:15 a.m.

• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon.

• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Zumba : 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Chilates: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon

• Walk with Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Crochet class: 9 a.m. to noon

• New Year’s Day holiday lunch pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• No swimming

• Advance pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Your Choice: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Arthritis Class: 10:15 a.m.

Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon

Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

