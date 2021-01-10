The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:
MONDAY
• Drive thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Snowman Hot Chocolate Craft: Thursday, January 14th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Upcoming craft activities for January:
• Valentine’s Day Card Craft: Thursday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.
The following is the schedule of activities for the Chowan Senior Center this week:
MONDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; yoga: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon; Walk With Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Line dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Advance Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Interval step: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; arthritis class: 10:15 a.m.
• Quail hunting trip: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon; bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Chilates: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Walking Club: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Walk with Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Paint class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Advanced Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Your Choice: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Arthritis class: 10:15 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon
• Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; yoga: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Wood carving: 9 a.m. to noon
• Walk with Ease: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Line dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon