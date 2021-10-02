Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at Pasquotank DSS Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 5:45 p.m. A regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Oct. 14. A closed session will be held at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.